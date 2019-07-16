Flames Sign Ryan Lomberg and Rinat Valiev

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed forward Ryan Lomberg and defenseman Rinat Valiev each to a one year, two-way contract with an AAV of $700,000.

Lomberg, a 24-year-old native of Richmond Hill, Ontario played 58 with the Stockton Heat last season scoring 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points and 72 penalty minutes. Lomberg has 11 NHL career games with Calgary picking up an assist and 32 penalty minutes.

RYAN LOMBERG - LEFT WING

BORN: Richmond Hill, ONT DATE: December 9, 1994

HEIGHT: 5'9" WEIGHT: 187 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on September 4, 2015.

Valiev, a 24-year-old native of Nizhnekamsk, Russia played 57 with the Stockton Heat last season netting four goals and 17 assists for 21 points and 51 penalty minutes. Valiev has 12 NHL career games with Toronto and Montreal.

RINAT VALIEV - DEFENSE

BORN: Nizhnekamsk, Russia DATE: May 11, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 215 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: TOR 3rd round (68th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft

ACQUIRED: Traded along with Matt Taormina from Montreal in exchange for Brett Kulak on October 1, 2018.

