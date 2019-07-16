Columbus Blue Jackets Center Ryan MacInnis Accepts Club Qualifying Offer

July 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





COLUMBUS, OHIO - Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today that restricted free agent center Ryan MacInnis has accepted the club's qualifying offer for the 2019-20 National Hockey League/American Hockey League season.

MacInnis, 23, has posted 18 goals and 37 assists for 55 points with 111 penalty minutes in 200 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters, Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons. The forward, who was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on July 18, 2018, registered 4-20-24, 39 penalty minutes and a +2 plus/minus rating in 71 contests with the Monsters in 2018-19. He set career highs in assists, points and games played. He added 1-2-3 in eight appearances with the club in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The St. Louis, Missouri native recorded 79-101-180 and 95 penalty minutes in 192 career Ontario Hockey League contests with the Kitchener Rangers from 2013-16. He was named the club's Most Valuable Player and set career highs in his final campaign with 38-43-81, 49 penalty minutes and was +15 in 59 games in 2015-16.

The 6-3, 185-pound center was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round, 43rd overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft. He spent the 2012-13 season with the United States National Team Development Program and represented Team USA at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, tallying 0-3-3 and two penalty minutes in seven games.

