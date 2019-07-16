Condors Sign Jake Kulevich and Jakob Stukel

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed D Jake Kulevich (KOO-luh-vitch) and F Jakob Stukel (STOO-kuhl) to AHL contracts for the 2019-20 season. For an updated look at offseason signings, click here for the player tracker.

KULEVICH

Registered eight points (2g-6a) in 29 games with the Condors in 2018-19, his second season in the AHL

Was +11 with the team in 2018-19

Has 13 points (2g-11a) in 73 games in the AHL and is a career +18 with 44 penalty minutes

Played four seasons at Colgate University and in 150 games, recorded 15 goals and 45 assists for 60 points

STUKEL

Joined the Condors on March 9 on a try-out agreement and recorded six points (3g-3a) in 10 games

Prior to Bakersfield, the 22-year old had 42 points (19g-23a) in 57 games with Wichita (ECHL)

Played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Calgary and had 197 points (103g-94a) in 265 games with the Hitmen

Was selected in the sixth round (#154) of the 2016 NHL Draft by Vancouver

