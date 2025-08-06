Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 5, 2025

August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Top-ranked Minnesota grinds out a 91-87 W over the Storm in Seattle

Courtney Williams dropped 20 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST and delivers in the clutch, pushing the Lynx to 25 wins on the season. DiJonai Carrington scored 10 of her 13 points in the 4Q, making an instant impact in her first game with Minnesota.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.