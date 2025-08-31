Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 30, 2025
Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Sun, 94-70
With their 31st win of the season, the Lynx lock up the best overall record in the WNBA 31 wins is the most in a single season in Lynx franchise history
Alanna Smith & Napheesa Collier led the way for their team. Smith had 18 PTS, was 4/6 from the three and 70% from the field. Collier recorded 17 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLKS & 2 STL!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
