Middaugh Shuts Down Woodchucks Wednesday

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders used a strong outing from Taylor Middaugh to defeat the Wisconsin Woodchucks, 5-1, Wednesday night.

Key Plays

Connor Manthey and Tommy Carpenter each connected on their first triples of the season in the third inning, with Carpenter's bringing in the first run of the game

Later in the third, Ben Gallaher bashed his second double in as many games to pick up his ninth RBI of the season

Key Players

In addition to Carpenter and Gallaher, Colin Trembley, Bradley Comer, and Ryan Lasko all recorded RBI's in Wednesday's win

After pitching nearly thirty innings of relief this season, Taylor Middaugh made his first start of the summer Wednesday and pitched 6.0 innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out five Wisconsin batters.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

WIS - 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

FDL - 5 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 X

Up Next:

The Dock Spiders (42-26) will return to Herr-Baker Field Wednesday to conclude their series with the Woodchucks for the final meeting between the two teams in the 2021 NWL regular season with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

