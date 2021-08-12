Bombers Drop Final Game against Kokomo and Split the Series

BATTLE CREEK, MI. - The Bombers drop the final game of the season series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits 6-3. After the win last night, Battle Creek is 3-1 on the six-game home stand to end the year.

Kokomo got the bats going early as they scored three in the top of the first. Jakob Marsee reached third on an E8 as a fly ball to center field hit off the glove of Cristian Tejeda. Gavin Grant then drove him home on an RBI single. Grant would score later on off an RBI sacrifice fly by Dylan Dennis. Jakob Simons would extend the lead to make it 3-0 Jackrabbits with an RBI single of his own that scored Chase Meidroth.

The lead would be extended in the second when Grant recorded an RBI ground out and Tora Otsuka crossed home plate. Kokomo would take the 4-0 lead into the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, Battle Creek would record their first hit. Brady Held got a one out single to get the offense going for the Bombers. A wild pitch during the next at-bat would allow Held to hustle and take two bases. Jackrabbits' catcher, Ben Livorsi, would try to throw him out at third and the ball would go into left field. Held would score on a wild pitch E2 from first base. Matt Catalfo would walk after Held came in and then Brian Zapp would triple him home to make it 4-2 Kokomo. Zapp would also score on a wild pitch during the next at-bat to cut the lead to one run.

That was all the offense for Battle Creek though as Kokomo relief pitching shut the door. Garrett Bell pitched one scoreless inning and Jackson Uner pitched two scoreless innings and recorded the save. Kokomo added a run in the fifth and the eighth to extend their lead to 6-3. Jackrabbits' starter Buzz Shirley pitched six innings only giving up the three runs on two hits and struck out five. Shirley got the win and is now 1-0 through his two appearances.

Bombers' starter Cam Reichel gets the loss as he allowed five runs, three of them earned, in four and two thirds' innings. Payton Carney came in relief and gave up one run in four and a third innings pitched. He struck out three batters and gave up two hits.

Battle Creek falls to 25-45 on the year and now gets set for their last series of the season. The Traverse City Pit Spitters come to C. O. Brown Stadium on Friday for a two-game series to end the year. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:35 PM.

