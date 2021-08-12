Honkers Drop Home Finale with La Crosse 14-4

Rochester pitching struggled to keep a red-hot La Crosse lineup in check, falling in their final game at Mayo Field. The Loggers racked up 15 hits, nine of which went for extra bases.

The Loggers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings, scoring four in the second on an Adam Arroyo (Cal Poly) 2-run double, Kevin Sim (San Deigo) double, and Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) single. The Loggers added two in the third on a Jacob Slonim (Edgewood College) two-run homer.

The Honkers battled back with a run in the fifth inning. Breaking into the run column on a Zach Meddings (Delta) double scoring Wyatt Rogers. (Minnesota St Mankato)

Rochester scored twice in the sixth, Wyatt Rogers lined an RBI-double and Zach Meddings notched a second RBI on the night with a single.

Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) capped the Rochester scoring with a solo homer in the eighth. It was Stevens' third home run of the year.

The Honkers fall to 29-36 and 14-19 on the second half. They head to Mankato for their final series of the summer with the Moondogs, with first pitch at 6:35 from ISG Field. The game can be streamed on the Rochester Honkers Radio Network.Â

