Honkers Drop Home Finale with La Crosse 14-4
August 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
Rochester pitching struggled to keep a red-hot La Crosse lineup in check, falling in their final game at Mayo Field. The Loggers racked up 15 hits, nine of which went for extra bases.
The Loggers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings, scoring four in the second on an Adam Arroyo (Cal Poly) 2-run double, Kevin Sim (San Deigo) double, and Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota) single. The Loggers added two in the third on a Jacob Slonim (Edgewood College) two-run homer.
The Honkers battled back with a run in the fifth inning. Breaking into the run column on a Zach Meddings (Delta) double scoring Wyatt Rogers. (Minnesota St Mankato)
Rochester scored twice in the sixth, Wyatt Rogers lined an RBI-double and Zach Meddings notched a second RBI on the night with a single.
Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) capped the Rochester scoring with a solo homer in the eighth. It was Stevens' third home run of the year.
The Honkers fall to 29-36 and 14-19 on the second half. They head to Mankato for their final series of the summer with the Moondogs, with first pitch at 6:35 from ISG Field. The game can be streamed on the Rochester Honkers Radio Network.Â
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 12, 2021
- Honkers Drop Home Finale with La Crosse 14-4 - Rochester Honkers
- Rivets Rolled by Kingfish to Finish Road Schedule - Rockford Rivets
- Mallards' Ninth Inning Rally Not Enough at Lakeshore - Madison Mallards
- Rox Split Series with Larks, Barth Becomes All-Time Hits Leader - St. Cloud Rox
- Regular Season Home Finale Ends with Clutch Hitting - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- MoonDogs Drop Finale vs. Huskies to Fall Victim of Sweep at Home - Mankato MoonDogs
- A True Flock Farewell - Bismarck Larks
- Rafters Outduel Booyah, Sweep Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Booyah Drop Close Contest - Green Bay Booyah
- Bombers Drop Final Game against Kokomo and Split the Series - Battle Creek Bombers
- Mallards Go for Sweep against Chinooks in Mequon - Madison Mallards
- Booyah Look to Rebound at Witter Field - Green Bay Booyah
- Mankato MoonDogs Playoff Tickets on Sale Online Now - Mankato MoonDogs
- Huskies Power their Way to Victory - Duluth Huskies
- Middaugh Shuts Down Woodchucks Wednesday - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Woodchucks Fall in Fondy - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rafters Demolish Booyah, Win Season Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.