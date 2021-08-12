Booyah Look to Rebound at Witter Field

Jakob Runnels of the Green Bay Booyah swings

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the final time this season as the two teams are scheduled to do battle at Witter Field on Thursday.

This battle for the Booyah comes off the heels of a loss to the Rafters at Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday, 13-4. Spencer Weston (Western Oregon), Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky), Johnny Hipsman (Richmond) and Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) all picked up runs batted in.

The Rafters clinched the season series over the Booyah last night as they picked up win number seven on the season series.

Christian Orr (Columbia International) is the probable pitcher for the Booyah for Thursday's fight. The Roswell, Georgia native is 3-1 with a 4.43 earned run average in ten appearances this season. This will be his third start of the season.

Colin Kiernan will get the start for the Rafters. He is 1-1 on the season with a 7.11 earned run average in 13 appearances. This will be his second start of the campaign.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park for their final home game of the season on Friday as the Lakeshore Chinooks come to town. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. There will be Gnarly Cedar Brewing $5 14oz. craft pours presented by Razor 94.7 FM. There will also be a Postgame Fireworks Show, presented by Pepsi.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

