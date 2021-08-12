Mankato MoonDogs Playoff Tickets on Sale Online Now

MANKATO, Minn. -Â Mankato MoonDogs single-game playoff tickets are on sale now! The MoonDogs will host the first of three games in a best-of-three series vs. the St. Cloud Rox on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 5:05 p.m. from the friendly confines of ISG Field.

Tickets can be purchased by giving the MoonDogs office a call at (507) 625-7047, by ordering online atÂ www.mankatomoondogs.com, or by stopping in our office at 1221 Caledonia St. near ISG Field anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., this week.

While the MoonDogs are assured to host one postseason contest, Aug. 15 at 5:05 p.m., a series win over the St. Cloud Rox in the first round could lead the MoonDogs to hosting up to two more games depending on how the Northwoods League Postseason plays out.

As of now, the MoonDogs are only selling tickets to game one of the playoffs. More tickets will go on sale pending the outcome of the MoonDogs' first-round series vs. the Rox., Aug. 15-17.

Playoff ticket pricing at ISG Field is as follows:

-General Admission $10

-Grand Stand Seat $12

-Dog Pound Adult $30

-Dog Pound Youth (12 and Under) $19

NOTE: Prices Increase by $2 with Purchase at the ISG Field Gate

In terms of the NWL playoff format, the MoonDogs will be facing the St. Cloud Rox in the Great Plains West Sub-Divisional Championship, which is a best-of-three series, with a 1-2 format (home-field advantage team hosts Game 2 (August 16th) and Game 3 (August 17th/if necessary)). The winners of each Great Plains Sub-Divisional Series will advance to the Great Plains Divisional Championship, a one-game series. That winner will play in a one-game Summer Collegiate World Series against the Great Lakes Division winner where the NWL Champion will be crowned.

