Mallards Go for Sweep against Chinooks in Mequon

Following a 12-5 win, the Madison Mallards (21-13) are heading back to Mequon today to face off with the Lakeshore Chinooks (12-21) for the final time this season.

The Ducks came out swinging last night, putting up all 12 of their runs in the first three innings, including seven in the first.

Cam Cratic (Missouri State), Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron) and Tyler Dean (St. Edwards) each led the way with two hits and Josh Caron (Nebraska) led with three RBI's.

Starting on the mound tonight for the Mallards will be Ryan O'Hara (Illinois). O'Hara will be making his 7th start of the season and 15th appearance as he currently holds a 4.50 ERA in 36 total innings pitched.

Starting on the mound for the Chinooks will be Tommy Lamb (Oklahoma). The lefty will be making his 12th start of the season as he currently owns a 3.16 ERA in 51.1 total innings pitched.

The Mallards lead the season series against the Chinooks 7-3 and will look to finish out the 2021 season 8-3 against them with a win tonight.

In the Great Lakes West division standings, the Mallards currently sit in third place, one game back of the Woodchucks who are in first. Fond Du Lac beat the

Woodchucks last night 5-1 and also sit one game back of Wisconsin in second place.

The Dock Spiders and Woodchucks match up once again tonight at 6:35 p.m. in Fond Du Lac, and then the Dock Spiders will travel to Madison to close out the regular season with two games on Friday and Saturday.

Tonight's game is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. at Kapco Park. Friday and Saturday night's games at the Duck Pond are also both scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.

