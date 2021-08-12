Huskies Power their Way to Victory

Mankato, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies (28-37) win back-to-back games for the first time since July 27 and July 29, as they beat the Mankato MoonDogs (43-22), 12-5.

Michael Brooks returned to the leadoff spot and homered on the first pitch of the game. He later added an RBI sac fly in the third and an RBI single in the sixth.

The Huskies took a commanding 4-0 lead in the fourth because of an RBI hit by pitch from Bryan Broecker, a wild pitch to score Ryan McDonald, and the sac fly from Brooks.

Starter Tony Cortez did not factor in the decision. He began his outing throwing 3.2 hitless innings before issuing a three-run homer to Carson Yates. Overall, he kept the Huskies in the game through four innings of work and worked around a runner on third in both the first and second innings.

After Cortez's day was over, the Huskies turned to Jake Schelonka who picked up his first win. He fired three scoreless innings, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out two.

The Huskies put the nail in the coffin with a six-run sixth inning that was highlighted by back-to-back RBI triples from Xavier Carter and Bryan Broecker. Brooks then drove in Carter and later came around to score on a wild pitch. Afterward, Mike Boeve tacked on an RBI single, and eventually scored on yet another wild pitch in the inning.

To sweeten the pot, the Huskies added two more in the eighth with back-to-back RBI doubles from Boeve and Rhee. The damage came against Will Hanafan, who was originally the starting center fielder for the MoonDogs. Boeve narrowly missed his second homer of the season by a matter of inches.

To finish off the MoonDogs, the Huskies brought in Xavier Fosbenner and Justyn Schoening for the final two innings. The victory moves the Huskies over .500 for the first time since Aug. 1, and they improve to 16-15 in the second half. Meanwhile, the MoonDogs fell to 19-13 in the second part of the season.

To strengthen the Huskies' playoff chances, the Eau Claire Express lost tonight, which moves the Huskies' magic number to two. Duluth has the chance to clinch their first playoff berth since 2018 with another win tomorrow and an Eau Claire loss. The Huskies return to ISG Field at 6:35 PM tomorrow and look to split the season series with the MoonDogs.

