Mick Messner Returns to Grizzlies for First Full Pro Season
August 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Forward Mick Messner has signed with the Utah Grizzlies for the 2023-2024 season.
Messner started his college career at the University of Wisconsin and played there for 2 years from 2018-2020. He transferred to Merrimack College, where he spent 3 seasons there from 2020-2023. Messner had 5 goals, 4 assists and a +6 rating in 35 games with Merrimack this season. Messner majored in Business at Merrimack. He signed with the Grizzlies on April 4, 2023 and he made his pro debut at Idaho on April 5, 2023. Messner appeared in 1 game in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
