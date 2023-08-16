Favaro Signs First Pro Contract to Join Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones announced today that the team has signed defenseman Nick Favaro to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 ECHL season. Favaro signs his first professional deal, becoming the eighth player signed by Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Jason Payne.

"I'm excited to get my pro career started with Coach Payne in Cincinnati," said Favaro. "I've been with him and Lee Lapid before in junior hockey, so I'm sure that familiarity will help coming into a new team. You never know what role you'll be asked to do with a new team, so I emphasized versatility the last few years and I hope that helps me with the Cyclones."

Favaro, 25, completed his fourth year at Curry College this past season, logging 29 games and scoring eight goals and 25 assists for a 33-point campaign. Overall, the Woodbridge, Ontario native skated in 79 games at the division three level, posting 58 points along the way. He served as Curry's team captain his senior season and was named a Second Team All-American, along with being named to the First Team All-Conference (CCC) and the All-USCHO Third Team. In May, Favaro earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Curry College.

"Nick is someone I've kept eyes on for a while," said Payne. "I coached him in the OJHL with Toronto and I've watched from a far as he excelled at the collegiate level. We believe he can quickly adjust to the pro game and play a part in helping us on our blue line."

Favaro spent three seasons in a Toronto Patriots jersey in the OJHL from 2017-2019, playing with Lee Lapid and being coached for part of his tenure by Payne, who was head coach of the Patriots for the 2016-17 season. Favaro also skated for Newmarket and Cobourg during his OJHL run.

