Massachusetts Olympian, Former NHL Player Announces Retirement

August 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that eleven-year veteran & team captain Bobby Butler has announced his official retirement from professional hockey.

Butler, 36, retires after 83 games played with the Railers over two seasons. The Marlborough, MA native played for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. He played 130 NHL games from 2010-14 with the Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, and Florida Panthers accumulating 49 points (20G, 29A) in 130 career games. The 6-foot, 190lb forward spent parts of six seasons in the American Hockey League with the Binghamton Senators, Albany Devils, San Antonio Rampage, Milwaukee Admirals, and Hartford Wolfpack totaling 231 points (119G, 112A) in 357 career games. Butler won an AHL Calder Cup Championship with the Binghamton Senators in 2011 and is a three-time AHL All-Star (2011, 2013, 2015).

"We were thrilled when Bobby decided to join us last season," Head Coach and General Manager Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He provided much needed leadership and guidance that the young players in our locker room took full advantage of. His presence in the locker room will be missed going forward into this next season."

"From a personal standpoint, having played with him growing up, it is an honor to have been right alongside him for the final year of his career. We at the Railers are excited for him to enjoy his retirement and look forward to seeing what he accomplishes next in life."

Prior to turning pro, Butler played four seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2006-10 producing 121 points (61G, 60A) in 153 career games. During his senior season in 2009-10, he logged 53 points (29G, 24A) to lead Hockey East in scoring, was selected as a First Team All-American, and was named a Hobey Baker finalist.

"From the moment Bobby put on a Railers jersey, he embodied what it meant to play for this city," Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "He came in at a time where we needed help and went on to be a big part of our leadership group over the last season and a half. We're excited for him to continue to be a positive influence on youth hockey here in Central Massachusetts with the Junior Railers, and wish him all the best in his retirement."

Butler will continue to serve as the Director of Hockey Operations for the Junior Railers HC based out of the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center.

"I'm excited for the next chapter of being there for my family," Butler said. "I can't wait to help the young hockey players around the Worcester area enjoy the same experiences I was lucky enough to enjoy my whole life."

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.