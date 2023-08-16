Icemen Ink Defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer for a Second Season

August 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer for the 2023-24 season.

Dwyer, 26, returns to the Icemen where he posted seven points (1g, 6a) in 32 games last season. In addition, Dwyer appeared in five games with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) and the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) recording 11 points (2g, 9a) in 25 outings.

During the 2021-22 season, the 6-3, 185-pound blue liner tallied nine points (1g, 8a) in 32 contests with the Norfolk Admirals. Prior to his professional career, Dywer played in one season at the University of Manitoba in 2018-19. From 2014-2018, the Winnipeg, Manitoba resident appeared in 35 career games in the WHL split between the Saskatoon Blades and Everett Silvertips. Dwyer closed out his junior career with the Portage Terriers of the MJHL, and amassed 53-points (11g, 42a) with 132 penalty minutes during the 2017-18 season and winning an MJHL title in 2016.

The following is a complete list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season:

Mackenzie Dwyer (D)

Victor Hadfield (D)

Julian Kislin (D)

Jacob Panetta (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Luke Bignell (F)

Easton Brodzinski (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Brendan Harris (F)

Matheson Iacopelli (F)

Nick Isaacson (F)

Derek Lodermeier (F)

Carson MacKinnon (F)

Dominick Mersch (F)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F)

Matt Vernon (G)

Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.