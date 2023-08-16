Americans Reveal Promotional Schedule for 2023-2024

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce the 2023-2024 promotional schedule.

The season is highlighted with all your specialty night favorites led off by Military Appreciation Night, presented by Ortho Texas, on Saturday, November 11th. On December 2nd, May the Force Be with You with the family favorite, Star Wars Night at CUTX Event Center and the first 3000 fans entering the building will receive a replica Lightsaber. We say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in 2024 with the traditional New Year's Eve game on Sunday, December 31st presented by Globe Life, as all fans entering the building will receive a Gold Boom Stick. Saturday, February 10thbrings the most popular night of the season, the annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game, presented by My Community Credit Union. Saturday, February 17th it's McDonalds Night, presented by O'Reilly McDonalds, with a special appearance by Ronald McDonald followed by a postgame skate with Ronald and friends. Sunday, March 3rd is Biscuit's Pucks-N-Paws Birthday Extravaganza. Don't miss the first-ever Top Gun Night on Saturday, March 9th, followed by Wizard Night on April 6th presented by Tim Jackson Custom Homes and Globe Life. Click on the link below for the complete 2023-2024 Promo Schedule.

The Americans will open their 15th training camp on October 6th. The team will face the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, October 13th at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills at 7:30 PM for their lone preseason home game.

