Thunder Brings Back Netminder Gorsuch

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the return of goaltender Trevor Gorsuch for the 2023-24 season.

Gorsuch, 29, joined Wichita for the final five games of the season. A native of St. Charles, Missouri, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound netminder claimed his first win in a Thunder uniform, stopping 36 shots on April 5 over Tulsa. He went 3-1-0-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in his five appearances in Thunder blue. In four of the five starts he made for Wichita, Gorsuch saw 40 or more shots.

He came to Wichita after a stint in the SPHL last year with the Evansville Thunderbolts. Gorsuch went 15-8-0 with a 2.26-goals-against average and .936 save percentage in 23 appearances for Evansville. He also played in three games last season for Kalamazoo, Maine and Florida.

The fourth-year pro has 73 games of experience in the ECHL, going 36-30-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. Gorsuch has played for Toledo, Fort Wayne, Utah and Reading during his pro career.

Prior to turning pro, he played four years at Western Michigan University. During his senior year, Gorsuch went 19-11-1 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He finished his collegiate career with a 2.91 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and went 26-15-3 in 52 games.

