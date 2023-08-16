Solar Bears Partner with Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys for the 2023-24 season. As part of the collaboration, Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys will gain the distinction of exclusive personal injury and family law firm of the Orlando Solar Bears.

"We are excited to welcome Moe Dewitt and Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys to our Solar Bears family," said Solar Bears president Chris Heller. "Just Call Moe Attorneys are committed to the safety and well-being of our Central Florida community and we could not be happier to be partnered with them."

"Teaming up with the Orlando Solar Bears is a thrilling step for Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys," said Attorney Moe DeWitt, an Orlando native. "This is our first partnership with a professional sports team, and we chose the Orlando Solar Bears because of the team's commitment to Orlando and its dedicated fan base. We're so excited to be part of the Orlando Solar Bears family, and we're looking forward to an incredible season."

The Solar Bears open the 2023-24 season at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades on Thursday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

About Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys:

Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys is one of Florida's leading personal injury law firms. Led by Attorney Moe DeWitt, the Orlando-based firm has recovered millions of dollars for accident victims while maintaining a personalized approach to each client. Injured on the go? JustCallMoe.com

