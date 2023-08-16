Walleye Welcome Back Defenseman Riley McCourt

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and defenseman Riley McCourt have agreed to terms for the 2023-2024 season.

McCourt, a native of St. Catherine's, Ontario, joined the Walleye in December last season and turned in a nice finish to the season with 26 points (6G, 20A) in 40 games. He finished his first Walleye year with a plus-22. His work netted him an AHL call-up, appearing in three games for Colorado in the AHL (1G).

McCourt appeared in 53 games with 33 points (12G, 21A) and 54 penalty minutes in the 2021-2022 season with Newfoundland. He made his pro debut in the 2020-2021 season playing in eight games for Toronto in the AHL (1A) and also another 13 games with Wichita of the ECHL (2A).

Before joining the pro ranks, the 5'11", 173-pound defenseman had a monster year in 2019-2020 with Flint of the OHL, posting 62 points (18G, 44A) in 63 games for the Firebirds. Over four total years in the OHL, McCourt collected 117 points (30G, 87A) in 175 games between playing for Flint and Hamilton.

The puck drops on the 2023-24 Walleye season on Saturday, October 21 in Kalamazoo. Opening Weekend is Friday, November 3 (vs. Reading) and Saturday, November 4 (vs. Indy). Click here for the entire 2023- 24 schedule. Tickets for all home games are on sale now.

