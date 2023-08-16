Mavericks Announce Theme Nights for 2023-24 Season
August 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Promotional and specialty games are one of the most fun parts of the ECHL season and the Kansas City Mavericks are excited to announce the theme night schedule for the 2023-24 campaign.
Date Theme Pregame Giveaway
Saturday, Oct. 21 Opening Night Barn Party Pop-Up Cowboy Hat
Tuesday, Oct. 31 Halloween*
Tuesday, Nov. 7 Kids Day (10:35 AM) Kids Day Booklet
Saturday, Dec. 9 Star Wars Night* Lightsabers
Saturday, Dec. 16 Teddy Bear Toss
Sunday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve (7:05 PM) LED Bang Sticks
Saturday, Jan. 20 Scout Night Trapper Hats
Saturday, Jan. 27 Military Appreciation Night*
Saturday, Feb. 17 First Responders Night
Sunday, Feb. 25 Faith and Family Night (4:05 PM)
Friday, March 1 Racing Night*
Saturday March 16 Affiliation Night*
Saturday, March 30 Fan Appreciation Night Hockey Stick Tube Cooler
*Specialty jersey scheduled to be worn.
Mavericks single-game tickets will go on-sale September 20. Call the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com Questions? Contact the Mavericks at info@kcmavericks.com.
Don't forget, game times have been updated for the 2023-24 season:
Monday-Thursdays: 7:05 PM
Fridays: 7:35 PM
Saturdays: 6:05 PM
