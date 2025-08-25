Mic'd Up: Marley Was Loving Rivalry Weekend...Until He Wasn'T

Published on August 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







A mic, a suite with Christine Sinclair, Thorns vs Reign, in Portland, what could go wrong?

Marley Biyendolo was mic'd up for the Cascadia Rivalry!

#NWSLRivalries | Ally







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.