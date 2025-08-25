Mic'd Up: Marley Was Loving Rivalry Weekend...Until He Wasn'T
Published on August 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
A mic, a suite with Christine Sinclair, Thorns vs Reign, in Portland, what could go wrong?
Marley Biyendolo was mic'd up for the Cascadia Rivalry!
#NWSLRivalries | Ally
