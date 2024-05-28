Mets C Francisco Alvarez to Begin Rehab Assignment with Binghamton Thursday

May 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators.

Alvarez has played parts of the last three seasons with the Mets after making his Major League debut at the end of 2022. In 2023, playing in 123 games, he hit 25 home runs with 63 RBIs. In his Major League career, Alvarez has 27 home runs and 72 RBIs over 144 games.

In 2022, Alvarez began the season with the Rumble Ponies, hitting 18 homers and 47 RBIs over 67 games. During that stretch, he slashed .277/.368/.553 with a .921 OPS.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com , calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

