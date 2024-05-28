May 28, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SPLIT SERIES The Portland Sea Dogs (24-21) split the eight-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (22-22) after an 8-3 loss on Sunday afternoon. Marcelo Mayer rocketed his fifth home run of the season while Matthew Lugo went two-for-four with his ninth double of the season. Lugo recorded his tenth multi-RBI game which is the most this season for Sea Dogs bats. Kyle Teel extended a seven-game hit streak with a pair of singles. Hartford capitalized early with three home runs in the top of the first. Adael Amador cranked his fourth of the season to leadoff before Zach Kokaska and Bladimir Restiuyo went back-to-back to give a 4-0 advantage. Mayer hit his fifth home run in the bottom of the inning. A solo shot to right center put Portland on the board. Lugo doubled in the fourth to score a pair and put Portland within one. Hartford scored three in the seventh after two runs scored on an error and one on a sacrifice fly from Braiden Ward. Ryan Ritter reached on a double before advancing on a flyout. A wild pitch would score him and Hartford held on to the 8-3 win.

TEEL ON A TEAR Kyle Teel hit .350 last series in five games against the Hartford Yard Goats. He finished the series going 7-20 ith six runs scored while notching three of his ten total doubles on the season. Teel is hitting .353 in the month of May across eighteen games started which is the highest average amongst active Sea Dogs players for the month. His .443 OBP also leads the team for the month of May. Teel is currently riding a seven-game hit streak where he has gone 10-26 with four doubles, six RBI, five walks, and two strikeouts. to record a .385 average across that span.

LEADER BOARD LINEUP Offensively, Matthew Lugo ranks fourth in average across the Eastern League (.312) while ranking third in homers (10) and tying for first in RBI (34). Lugo leads in slugging (.672), and OPS (1.079) while ranking fourth in OBP (.407). Marcelo Mayer ties for sixth best average (.294) while ranking second in hits (50), and ranks second in runs (33), while his seventeen doubles leads Double A and ties for second in the minors. Lugo and Mayer tie for first in the most extra-base hits amongst EL bats (22). Mickey Gasper sports the second best OBP in the EL while ranking sixth best in Double-A (.414). For pitching, Robert Kwiatskowski ties for second in wins (5) while Felix Cepeda leads Double A in saves (9) and ranks second most in all of the minors.

PERALES TO PORTLAND RHP Luis Perales was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. Perales is in his 4th professional season and was added to the Sox' 40-man roster on 11/14/23. Perales entered 2024 ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' No. 9 prospect and as having the system's best fastball. He was also ranked by BA as a top Sox prospect (No. 17) and as having the minor league system's best fastball entering 2023. Perales has averaged at least 10.00 SO/9.0 IP for each minor league team he has played for (11.87 career) and was the youngest Red Sox player invited to Major League Spring Training camp in 2024 (20 years old). Prior to his promotion, Perales made seven starts for the Drive in 2024 where he earned a 1-2 record with a 3.42 ERA across 26.1 innings. He held opponents to a .269 average against him.

ALL-TIME VS ALTOONA This week will mark the first of two series against the Altoona Curve in 2024. Altoona will visit Portland for a six-game series during the week of August 6th-11th. Coming into this series, Portland and Altoona split a 66-66 all-time record. Altoona's leading hitter in 2012, Brock Holt, was traded to the Boston Red Sox in the deal that also sent closer Joel Hanrahan to the Red Sox. Among the players sent to the Pirates organization was Sea Dogs pitcher Stolmy Pimentel. Altoona has had two former Sea Dogs as Hitting Coaches. Jon Nunally (Hitting Coach for Portland in 2006) and Keoni De Renne (2006).

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 28, 2009 - Aaron Bates had the magic four in a 10-5 Sea Dogs win at New Hampshire...Bates went 4-for-4 with 4 RBI, 4 runs scored in 4 official at-bats...He finished with 2 singles, 2 homers and was hit-by-pitch in the ninth inning.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will have the start in game one of the series with the Curve in what will be his eighth start and ninth game of the season. Gonzalez last pitched on May 22nd against the Hartford Yard Goats at Hadlock Field where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing five runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out two.

