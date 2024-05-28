Brandon Young Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

May 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







Bowie, M.D. - The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday afternoon that right-handed pitcher Brandon Young has been promoted from the Double-A Bowie Baysox to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

In seven appearances (six starts) this year, Young recorded a 4.09 ERA over 22 innings pitched with 36 strikeouts over just four walks.

Young punched out a Double-A high seven batters in four of his seven outings and walked the fewest number of batters by a Bowie starting pitcher this season.

Arguably Young's best start of the season was when he pitched three perfect innings and struck out seven batters on just 31 pitches (26 strikes) at Richmond on April 27.

The 25-year-old Lumberton, Tx. native debuted in the Orioles system in 2021 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette on June 14, 2020. Young debuted in Bowie in 2022 and made only three starts before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery.

After making a full recovery and rehabbing with FCL Orioles, Single-A Delmarva, and High-A Aberdeen, Young returned to the Baysox in August 2023 and logged six starts to close out the season. He posted a 4.26 ERA and threw 25.1 innings with 23 strikeouts over six walks.

Young concludes his three seasons with the Baysox with a 3.71 ERA over 60.2 innings with 69 strikeouts over 16 walks.

This is Young's first promotion to Triple-A Norfolk. He is the third Baysox arm this season to be promoted along with RHP Kade Strowd and LHP Trey McGough.

The Baysox begin a six-game road series against the Somerset Patriots tonight at 6:05 pm from TD Bank Ballpark.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:35 pm against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2024

