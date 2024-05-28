Ducks Fall to Fisher Cats 4-2 in 10

May 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored twice in the tenth to down the Akron RubberDucks 4-2 on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron came from behind to strike for two in the eighth, but New Hampshire would retake the lead in the tenth. The Fisher Cats worked three walks in the extra frame and scored on two wild pitches to pull ahead 4-2.

Mound Presence

Doug Nikhazy got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble allowing two solo home runs in the first. The left-hander settled in the rest of the way to keep the Fisher Cats off the scoreboard on his way to four and a third innings allowing just the two runs while striking out six. Ross Carver worked two and third scoreless innings. Jack Leftwich followed with two scoreless innings. Lenny Torres Jr. allowed two runs (one earned) with three strikeouts in the tenth.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense was able to answer New Hampshire's early runs in the eighth inning. Back-to-back walks by Dayan Frias and Micael Ramirez gave the RubberDucks early baserunners. After two quick outs and a wild pitch, Christian Cairo singled up the middle to score Frias and Ramirez to tie the game 2-2.

Notebook

Third extra inning game for Akron in the club's last five games...The two runs are the first runs allowed by Torres Jr. this season...Cairo extended his hitting streak to six games...Frias singled in the fifth to extend his hit streak to eight games...Game Time: 2:52...Attendance: 1,888.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (5-1, 2.03 ERA) will get the start against New Hampshire lefty Trenton Wallace (2-1, 2.39 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.