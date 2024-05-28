Baysox Begin Road Trip in Somerset with Victory

BRIDGEWATER, N.J - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took down the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a final score of 10-2 on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

After a scoreless first three frames, Bowie (23-22) scored four runs on three hits and one error in the fourth inning against Somerset starting left-hander Brock Selvidge (L, 4-3). Jud Fabian brought home the game's first run with a broken bat RBI single to right, his 16th RBI in the month of May. An RBI fielder's choice from Frederick Bencosme, a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Selvidge, and a John Rhodes RBI single made it 4-0 Bowie.

Jasson Dominguez homered off Bowie starting right-hander Kyle Brnovich (W, 3-1) in the fifth, which was the lone run allowed by the 26-year-old on the night. Brnovich finished the game going five innings with one run allowed on four hits with three strikeouts over two walks to pick up the win. Brnovich now holds a 2.00 ERA as a starter in four starts this season.

Bowie scored three more runs in the seventh with two of them coming in on a fielding error by second baseman Anthony Seigler off the bat of Samuel Basallo. A sacrifice fly from Dylan Beavers extended the Baysox lead to 8-1 at the end of seventh.

After Anthony Servideo singled in a run in the eighth, TT Bowens crushed a two-run homer in the ninth to put Bowie in double figures for the seventh time this season. Bowens now has five homers on the season and 29 RBI, which is tied for fourth in the league.

Right-handed reliever Houston Roth threw two scoreless innings of relief and Dan Hammer threw two innings with two strikeouts to close out the victory for the Baysox over Somerset (22-24).

The win snapped Bowie's three game losing streak and puts them back above .500.

The Baysox continue their six-game road trip against Somerset tomorrow morning at 11:05 am. RHP Seth Johnson (0-4, 3.58 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Zach Messinger (2-2, 3.75 ERA) for Somerset.

