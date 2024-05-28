Dominguez, Rice Homer In Tuesday Loss

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Bowie Baysox 10-2 on Tuesday night to open a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark.

LHP Brock Selvidge (3.2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 K) took a loss in the contest. Selvidge retired 8 of the first 9 batters he faced and saw the minimum through his first 3 IP of work, before allowing 4 R (3 ER) in the 4th. The Yankees No. 10 prospect threw a season low of 62 pitches and 3.2 IP, while matching a season low 2 K.

DH Jasson Dominguez (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) launched a solo blast in the 5th. The home run marked Dominguez's second over his last three games on MLB rehab assignment. Over six games with Somerset on rehab assignment, the Yankees top prospect is 7-for-26 (.269) with 2 HR, 4 R, and 4 RBI.

1B Ben Rice (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) launched a solo homer to lead off the 8th inning, marking his 12th homer of the season. Rice has a hit in 6 of his last 7 games, over which he is slashing .292/.433/.833 with 4 HR, 8 RBI, and 7 R. Rice's 12 HR are tied for both the team and Eastern League lead with teammate Agustin Ramirez. Over six career games vs. Bowie, Rice has 3 HR and 7 RBI. On the homer, Rice scored his 32nd run of the season, marking the 3rd most in the Eastern League.

LF Grant Richardson (2-for-4) tallied his 13th multi-hit performance on the season, tied for most on the team. Over 17 games in May, Richardson is batting .328/.397/.508 with 1 HR, 11 RBI, and 9 R.

