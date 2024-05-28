Fightins' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opening Loss to Yard Goats

(Hartford, CT) - Three runs in the top of the ninth inning were not enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (20-26) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (23-22) 7-6 on Tuesday night from Dunkin' Park in Hartford.

Hartford jumped out to a 5-0 lead with two runs in the first and third, with another scored in the fourth inning. The first runner scored when Ryan Ritter hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the first. Warming Bernabel singled home Yanquiel Fernandez to make it 2-0 game. In the bottom of the third, Ritter stole second base, allowing Sterlin Thompson to score. Then, Bernabel singled again to score Ritter and make it 4-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Ritter homered again to make it 5-0, Hartford.

Reading got one back in the top of the sixth. With runners on, Caleb Ricketts grounded out into a force out, but Marcus Lee Sang scored to make it 5-1. Hartford got the run back with a solo home run from Braiden Ward to make it 6-1. In the top of the eighth, Reading's comeback bid began when Carson Taylor launched a two-run home run deep into right field, scoring Caleb Ricketts also to make it 6-3.

Hartford then made it 7-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Adael Amador hit a sac fly to left, scoring Bladimir Restituyo. Reading scored three in the top of the ninth, with two coming on a Marcus Lee Sang single, and another one a Ricketts single to make it 7-6. But that was all Reading could get in the inning.

Andrew Quezada (W, 3-1) tossed 7.1 innings, scattering nine hits and three runs, with seven strikeouts. Noah Skirrow (L, 2-3) lasted just four innings for Reading, allowing four runs, four hits, five walks and five strikeouts. Marcus Lee Sang had three hits, Robert Moore two, Ricketts two and Trevor Schwecke had three base knocks. Reading outhit Hartford 13-8 in the loss.

The Fightin Phils and Yard Goats return to the field Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. RHP Konnor Ash is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Mason Albright for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

