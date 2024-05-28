Ritter Cranks Two Homers Leading Yard Goats to Victory

Hartford CT - Shortstop Ryan Ritter went 4-4 with two home runs, and two RBI leading the Yard Goats to a 7-6 victory against the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park in the first game of their six-game homestand. Ritter is now 16-28 in his last nine games with 7 RBIs. Yard Goats starter Andrew Quezada pitched into the eighth inning and recorded a season-high seven strikeouts while earning his third win. Center Fielder Braiden Ward blasted his first home run since joining the Yard Goats last week. The Yard Goats had a 7-3 going into the 9th inning, and Reading scored three runs to make it 7-6.

In the first inning, Yard Goats shortstop Ryan Ritter hit a solo home run to right field off Fightin Phils righty Noah Skirrow, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, third baseman Warming Bernabel singled into left field to bring Yanquiel Fernandez home to make it 2-0.

The Yard Goats would strike again in the bottom of the third when a throw from Fightin Phils catcher Caleb Ricketts went into the outfield after attempting to pick off Sterling Thompson at third. Thompson came home on that play making it 3-0 as Ryan Ritter stole third. Warming Bernabel then added another RBI to his night as he singled up the middle to bring home Ryan Ritter as the Yard Goats extended their lead to 4-0.

Ryan Ritter would continue his fantastic hitting performance in the fourth inning when he homered again, this time to left field giving the Yard Goats a 5-0 lead after four innings.

The Fightin Phils got on the board in the top of the sixth inning off an RBI single from Caleb Ricketts that brought home center fielder Marcus Lee Sang from third making it a 5-1 ballgame.

The Yard Goats offense went to work again in the sixth inning as Yard Goats center fielder Braiden Ward hit a home run to the right field upper deck making the game 6-1.

The Fightin Phils would cut the lead to 6-3 in the top of the eighth inning off a Carson Taylor home run shot to the right field upper deck. The Yard Goats would strike back once again on a sacrifice fly courtesy of second baseman Adael Amador to extend their lead to 7-3.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night May 29th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night!! LHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Konnor Cash who will start for the Fightin Phils. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

