Birdsong, Bullpen Shut out SeaWolves to Open Homestand

May 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Hayden Birdsong worked the longest start of his professional career on Tuesday night in a 5-0 win for the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Erie SeaWolves at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (23-23) improved to 11-2 in their last 13 games with the win over the SeaWolves (24-20) to open their 12-game homestand.

Birdsong (Win, 4-1) allowed five hits with no walks and six strikeouts. After a single by Trei Cruz led off the game, he retired the next 12 batters in order.

Nick Swiney worked two hitless innings and Tyler Myrick pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a walk and a hit batter by Erie starter Garrett Burhenn ( Loss, 1-1), Jairo Pomares lined a two-run double to right to open the scoring. Vaun Brown brought Pomares home with a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, Victor Bericoto launched a solo homer to left, his fourth of the season, to extend the Richmond lead 4-0 and end the outing for Burhenn.

Andy Thomas extended the Richmond lead to 5-0 in the seventh inning with an RBI single.

The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Left-hander and reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week John Michael Bertrand (2-1, 2.25) will be on the mound for Richmond, countered by Erie right-hander Troy Melton (1-4, 4.65).

