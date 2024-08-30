Mets #2 Prospect Jett Williams Activated off 60-Day IL Friday, Rejoining Binghamton

August 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Mets #2 prospect Jett Williams was activated off the 60-day injured list and rejoined Binghamton Friday as the Rumble Ponies continue their series against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park. Williams is the 57th ranked prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Williams, the organization's 2023 Player of the Year as part of the team's year-end Minor League Awards, began this season on Binghamton's roster. He played in the first 15 games of the season with the Rumble Ponies before being placed on the injured list.

The 20-year-old was promoted to Double-A Binghamton on September 12 of last year at the age of 19, becoming the first position player drafted by the Mets out of high school to reach Double-A in the following calendar year since Gregg Jefferies in 1986.

Williams played in six regular season games and four playoff games with the Ponies in 2023. It capped off a season that saw Williams slash .263/.425/.451/.876 with 13 home runs, 55 runs batted in, and 45 stolen bases across three levels (Single-A St. Lucie, High-A Brooklyn, and Double-A Binghamton). He also finished the 2023 regular season with the second-most walks (104) in Minor League Baseball.

Williams was selected by the Mets with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas.

