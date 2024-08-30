Power and Pitching Leads Akron to 4-0 Win

August 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Kahlil Watson picked up three hits and drove in three to back 11 strikeouts by the Akron RubberDucks pitchers in a 4-0 win over the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron jump started the offense in the second. Joe Lampe opened the inning with a single before Watson launched a solo home run to the slide in right to make it 2-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Austin Peterson was brilliant again for the RubberDucks. The right-hander allowed just two runners into scoring position while striking out five over six scoreless innings. Ross Carver followed with two perfect innings and four strikeouts. Alaska Abney struck out two in a perfect ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron kept the power going in the third as Yordys Valdes opened the inning with a solo home run to the Modelo Tiki Terrace in right to stretch the RubberDucks lead to 3-0. The RubberDucks added some insurance in the eighth when Watson singled back up the middle to plate CJ Kayfus and make it 4-0 Akron.

Notebook

With the win, Akron's magic number to clinch the second half playoff spot drops to two...Abney extended his scoreless inning streak to 19 innings over 13 outings...Peterson picks up his Guardians organization leading 13th win on the season between Akron and Lake County...Game Time: 2:10...Attendance: 4,156.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox on Saturday, August 31 at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Aaron Davenport (7-4, 2.91 ERA) will take the mound for Akron against Bowie righty Peter Van Loon (1-1, 2.87 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

