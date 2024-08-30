Dollander Dominates Rumble Ponies in Yard Goats' Win

August 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - Chase Dollander became the first Yard Goats pitcher ever to strike out ten batters in consecutive starts and the Yard Goats pitching staff combined for sixteen strikeouts as the Hartford Yard Goats shutout the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-0 in front of a sellout crowd on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Dollander earned his win at Hartford, as he fired 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks, helping Hartford to its fifth win in six games. The Yard Goats scored three runs on RBI-singles from Bladimir Restituyo, Juan Guerrero and Kyle Datres. Yard Goats relievers Brayan Castillo, Carson Skipper and Juan Mejia closed out the victory with 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Hartford pitched combined for 16 strikeouts.

Chase Dollander was dominant in his seventh start with the Yard Goats. He struck out seven in a row, including the sides in the second and third innings. In addition, he also fanned every single batter in the Rumble Ponies lineup at least once. The former star at the University of Tennessee also struck out 10 batters in his last start last Friday at New Hampshire.

In the second inning, the Yard Goats opened the scoring when Bladimir Restituyo hit an RBI-single to right field off Binghamton starter Cameron Foster that scored Warming Bernabel giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Hartford added on to their lead when Juan Guerrero roped an RBI-single into right field that scored Braiden Ward making it a 2-0 ballgame.

In the fourth inning, the Yard Goats added a run on an RBI-single from Kyle Datres that scored Braxton Fulford, making the score 3-0.

WP: Dollander (2-0)

LP: Foster (3-2)

SV: Mejia (6)

Time: 2:37

