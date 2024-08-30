August 30, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

A DUB IN HARRISBURG The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Harrisburg Senators last night, 8-0. Portland struck first, scoring three runs on three singles and a passed ball in the top of the first inning. A sacrifice fly to center field from Allan Castro in the top of the fifth extended a 4-0 lead before Garcia grounded into a force out to score a run in the seventh and put Portland up by five. Binelas blasted a two-rum bomb to right center field to mark his seventh of the season and put the Sea Dogs up by seven. Castro continued the momentum, recording an RBI single in the top of the ninth to complete the scoring, 8-0.

SEVENTH SHUTOUT OF THE SEASON Jacob Webb, Wikelman Gonzalez, and Zach Bryant combined for the seventh shutout win of the season last night. The last shutout by the Sea Dogs was on August 6th against Altoona. RHP Isaac Coffey, RHP Jonathan Brand, RHP Theo Delinger and RHP Wikelman Gonzalez combined for the feat.

BINELAS CONTINUES TO REACH BASE Alex Binelas extended his on base streak to 16 games last night with a home run in the eighth inning. During his streak, he is hitting .333 with three home runs and 14 RBI while drawing 10 walks. He has a .431 OBP and .968 OPS.

JORDAN BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT After being activated from the Injured List prior to Tuesday night's game, Blaze Jordan extended his on base streak with a single in Harrisburg. During his 12 game on base streak, he is hitting .260 with three doubles, a home run and 12 RBI.

SEA DOGS RANK AMONG THE BEST IN DOUBLE-A Portland hitters rank first and second in a multitude of offensive categories. They lead the Double-A level in doubles (256), RBI (596), SLG (.419), OPS (.764) and are second in average (.260) and hits (1,045). On the mound, the pitching staff ranks second in saves (35), fourth in strikeouts (1,170) and 27th in ERA (4.45).

WHERE DO WE STAND With the win last night, the Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They have a 1.5 game lead over the Somerset Patriots who are in second place. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in third place, 5.0 games back while the Hartford Yard Goats are 6.0 games behind Portland. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in last place, 14.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 30, 2008 - Clay Buchholz (1-0) hurled eight scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and Portland scored all seven runs over two innings to beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 7-0, Saturday night at Hadlock Field. Argenis Diaz drove in the game's first two runs with a triple in the seventh inning. Buchholz scattered two hits and issued only one walk in his first win with the 'Dogs. Aaron Bates went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP David Sandlin will start for the Sea Dogs tonight in Harriburg. In his last outing on August 24th, he tossed 4.0 innings allowing a career-high six earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out six. Sandlin gave up homers to Max Burt and Jon Berti who was on a Major League rehab from the New York Yankees. Sandlin has not faced the Senators in his career.

