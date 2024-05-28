Bowen Homers, Drives in Three in 6-4 Win

May 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Jase Bowen drove in three, including smacking his second home run of the season, in Altoona's 6-4 series opening win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Bowen drove in the game's first run with an opposite field single in the first and added a two-run shot in the fourth to give the Curve a commanding 6-2 lead at the time. Altoona crossed six runs against Portland's starter, Wikelman Gonzalez, in his four innings. Altoona plated a pair of runs in the fourth thanks to a hit batsman, a walk, a wild pitch and a delayed steal of home.

On the mound, Sean Sullivan didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning. Kyle Teel ended his 18-inning scoreless streak with a two-run homer in the fourth, the longest scoreless inning streak of Sullivan's career. Sullivan allowed three runs on five hits and a pair of walks and picked up six strikeouts in his outing.

Eddy Yean tossed a pair of scoreless frames, the seventh time in his last eight outings that he has been unscored upon. Justin Meis earned a two-inning save allowing a single run in the eighth inning but finishing the game in a flourish with four consecutive strikeouts.

Tsung-Che Cheng added to his season-long hit streak with his seventh straight game with a hit.

Altoona continues their series on Wednesday night against the Portland SeaDogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Altoona's starter is to be announced and RHP Isaac Coffey for the Sea Dogs, first pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m.

