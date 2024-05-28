Teel Rockets Fourth Homer in 6-4 Loss to Curve

May 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (24-22) come up short in 6-4 loss to the Altoona Curve (15-31) on Tuesday night.

Kyle Teel cranked his fourth home run of the season while extending an eight-game hit streak after going one-for-three at the plate. Tyler Miller made his Double-A debut and notched a double while going one-for-four at the plate. Theo Denlinger and Wyatt Olds combined for 4.0 scoreless in relief.

Altoona took a 2-0 lead after the first inning after scoring two runs on two singles.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Curve would continue the scoring after Seth Beer reached on a hit by pitch before a walk from Joe Perez. A sacrifice bunt would advance both before a wild pitch would score Beer. Perez would go on to steal home and create a four-run lead.

Teel put Portland on the board with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth. The shot out to the roller coaster in right field marked his fourth of the season.

Jase Bowen homered for Altoona in the bottom of the inning to create a 6-2 lead off the two-run blast.

Portland clawed back after an RBI single from Nick Decker in the top of the sixth along with an RBI single from Mickey Gasper in the top of the eighth, but the Curve held on to take the series opener, 6-4.

RHP Sean Sullivan (1-4, 2.96 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking two and striking out six. Justin Meis (2) earned the save after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out four. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-2, 7.11 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing six runs (5 ER) on five hits while walking four and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to PNG Field, tomorrow, May 29th, 2024 for game two of a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Isaac Coffey (0-2, 5.23 ERA) will start for Portland while the arm for Altoona has yet to be announced.

