Messinger's No-Hit Effort Propels Patriots
May 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-2 in a pitchers' duel on Saturday evening at TD Bank Ballpark in game five of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark. Somerset takes a 3-2 lead in the series and will go for their first six-game series win of the season in the finale tomorrow.
RHP Zach Messinger (5.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 BB, 7 K) departed following 5.2 no-hit frames. The Yankees No. 21 prospect struck out 7+ for the second consecutive start and third time this season.
RHP Leonardo Pestana (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 K) earned his first Double-A win, throwing two perfect innings in relief. Saturday marked his second consecutive scoreless outing to begin his Patriots career. Pestana has pitched 3.1 no-hit IP with Somerset since his Double-A promotion on 4/30. Overall this season, Pestana is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in 13 IP between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley, allowing only one hit.
SS Ben Cowles (2-for-4, R, SB) recorded his team leading ninth multi-hit performance of the season in the win. Cowles extended his on-base streak to 12 games, over which he's 17-for-46 (.369) with 10 RBI, 3 HR and 9 R. Over the first five games of the series vs. New Hampshire, Cowles is 6-for-20 with 3 RBI, 2 R. Cowles was named the Eastern League's Player of the Month for April on Friday afternoon, after leading the league with a .351 average and 1.056 OPS, in addition to 3 HR and 14 RBI in his first 21 games of the 2024 season.
LF Elijah Dunham (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B) gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead in the 7th inning with a two-run double. Dunham has reached base in six straight games dating back to 4/23 vs. REA, with an on-base percentage of .478 over that span.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots' Zach Messinger in action
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2024
- Bottom of the Lineup Contributions Help Akron to 9-4 Comeback Victory over Richmond - Akron RubberDucks
- Led by Leadoff Blast, Erie's Offense Burns Bowie - Erie SeaWolves
- Walks, Errors, Quiet Bats Lead to Saturday Night Loss - Bowie Baysox
- Messinger's No-Hit Effort Propels Patriots - Somerset Patriots
- Losing Streak Hits 15 with 5-3 Defeat at Harrisburg - Altoona Curve
- McCray Hits Early Grand Slam but Squirrels Lose to 'Ducks - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Senators Down Curve, 5-3 - Harrisburg Senators
- Yankees RHP Nick Burdi Currently Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset - Somerset Patriots
- Gonzalez, Zeferjahn Dominant in Game 2 as 'Dogs Split Twinbill - Portland Sea Dogs
- Reading Splits Doubleheader with Portland on Saturday - Reading Fightin Phils
- Mason Albright Turns in Nice Start But Yard Goats Lose in Binghamton - Hartford Yard Goats
- Tidwell Spins Eight Scoreless, Binghamton Blanks Hartford - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- May 4, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Messinger's No-Hit Effort Propels Patriots
- Yankees RHP Nick Burdi Currently Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset
- Patriots Hold On For 4-3 Victory Over Fisher Cats
- Somerset's INF Benjamin Cowles and RHP Trystan Vrieling Sweep April MiLB Award Honors
- Richardson's Perfect Night Comes Up Short In Thursday Thriller