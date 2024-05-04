Messinger's No-Hit Effort Propels Patriots

May 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Zach Messinger in action

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-2 in a pitchers' duel on Saturday evening at TD Bank Ballpark in game five of a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark. Somerset takes a 3-2 lead in the series and will go for their first six-game series win of the season in the finale tomorrow.

RHP Zach Messinger (5.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 BB, 7 K) departed following 5.2 no-hit frames. The Yankees No. 21 prospect struck out 7+ for the second consecutive start and third time this season.

RHP Leonardo Pestana (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 K) earned his first Double-A win, throwing two perfect innings in relief. Saturday marked his second consecutive scoreless outing to begin his Patriots career. Pestana has pitched 3.1 no-hit IP with Somerset since his Double-A promotion on 4/30. Overall this season, Pestana is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in 13 IP between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley, allowing only one hit.

SS Ben Cowles (2-for-4, R, SB) recorded his team leading ninth multi-hit performance of the season in the win. Cowles extended his on-base streak to 12 games, over which he's 17-for-46 (.369) with 10 RBI, 3 HR and 9 R. Over the first five games of the series vs. New Hampshire, Cowles is 6-for-20 with 3 RBI, 2 R. Cowles was named the Eastern League's Player of the Month for April on Friday afternoon, after leading the league with a .351 average and 1.056 OPS, in addition to 3 HR and 14 RBI in his first 21 games of the 2024 season.

LF Elijah Dunham (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B) gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead in the 7th inning with a two-run double. Dunham has reached base in six straight games dating back to 4/23 vs. REA, with an on-base percentage of .478 over that span.

