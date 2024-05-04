Losing Streak Hits 15 with 5-3 Defeat at Harrisburg

May 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Jackson Glenn smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth, but Harrisburg rallied for four runs across their final two at-bats, to secure a 5-3 win over Altoona on Saturday night at FNB Field. With the loss, Altoona extended their franchise record losing streak to 15 games.

Drake Fellows made his team debut in a starting role and tossed a career-long four innings in his first start of the season. Fellows struck out five and allowed just two walks on 65 pitches, 43 strikes.

Altoona took the lead in the fifth with three straight hits with two outs against Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham. Tres Gonzalez started the rally with a single and then scored on Wyatt Hendrie 's double to left field. Jackson Glenn then stepped up a hit an opposite-field two-run homer to take a 3-1 lead.

Harrisburg grabbed a run off Eddy Yean in the seventh inning when Onix Vega hit a solo homer and followed that with a walk and a single to put two on with two outs. Justin Meis entered and struck out a pair to hold the 3-2 lead for Altoona.

However, Harrisburg used a hit batsman and two walks to load the bases in the eighth with two outs against Meis and Hassell singled home a pair to take the lead. Andrew Pickney then reached on an infield single to plate another run and push the Senators to a 5-3 advantage.

Altoona got a pair of ninth inning hits from Jase Bowen and Gonzalez with one out, however, Hendrie and Glenn were each retired to end the game.

Altoona's longest losing streak in franchise history is now at 15 games, matching the longest streak in the Eastern League since 2005, set by Richmond. The Flying Squirrels lost 15 consecutive games in 2015. Altoona's 5-21 start is the worst record for the club through 26 games in franchise history.

Altoona wraps up its seven-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Altoona will send LHP Anthony Solometo to the mound to face RHP Michael Cuevas for Harrisburg.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.