Mason Albright Turns in Nice Start But Yard Goats Lose in Binghamton

May 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, NY - Mets pitching prospect Blake Tidwell was outstanding and hurled eight scoreless innings as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies shutout the Hartford Yard Goats 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. The right-hander allowed five hits, with two walks and registered nine strikeouts. The Yard Goats best opportunity to score came in the eighth inning with runners at second and third and one out, however, Tidwell struck out Zac Veen and Bladimir Restituyo to end the threat. The Yard Goats have scored only three runs in the past 34 innings in New York and have lost three in a row.

For the second straight game both starters were impressive with Mason Albright from the Yard Goats and Blake Tidwell from the Rumble Ponies throwing up zeros over the first four innings. Binghamton scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning. Rowdey Jordan cracked a one-out single to left field, scoring Joe Suozzi and giving Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

Albright struck out a season-high six batters and worked a season-high six innings. The southpaw retired the final five batters faced, including the side in order in his final frame. The first year Yard Goats starter departed with Hartford trailing 1-0.

Matt Rudick added a run for the Rumble Ponies on a solo home run in the seventh inning off reliever Blake Goldsberry and it was 2-0 Binghamton.

The Yard Goats and Rumble Ponies will conclude the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM at Mirabito Stadium in New York. LHP Evan Shawver will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Troy Miller will pitch for Binghamton. The broadcast can be heard on the free audacy app and Yard Goats website starting at 12:50 PM with the pregame show. The video stream will be available on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV and the Ballys Live App.

Final: Binghamton 2, Hartford 0

WP: Blade Tidwell (2-3)

LP: Mason Albright (0-2)

S: Trey McLaughlin (2)

T: 2:00

