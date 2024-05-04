Reading Splits Doubleheader with Portland on Saturday

(Portland, ME) - The Fightin Phils (11-15) split Saturday's doubleheader with Portland on Saturday (15-9).

Game One

The Sea Dogs jumped out to an early lead in the second inning. Eddison Paulino started the inning with a leadoff double. The next batter, Alex Binelas drove in a run on a stand-up triple. Matt Donlan gave Portland a 2-0 lead on an RBI double to left field. Roman Anthony followed with his own double to center field, and Portland extended their lead, 3-0.

The Fightins wasted no time in the top of the third inning as they scored five runs in the inning and batted around. The rally began with William Simoneit, who hit his first home run of the season, clearing the green monster in left field. R-Phils third baseman, Casey Martin reached base on an error by Sea Dogs shortstop, Marcelo Mayer. The next batter, Robert Moore reached on an infield hit, putting runners on the corners. Jose Rodriguez followed with an RBI single, allowing Martin to score. The Fightins cut Portland's deficit to one run, 3-2. Moore and Rodriguez executed a double steal on the base pads, putting runners on second and third with Carson Taylor at the plate. Taylor tied the game at three apiece, with an RBI groundout allowing Moore to score. The Fightins took a 4-3 lead on a wild pitch by Portland starter, Angel Bastardo. After back-to-back walks to Bryce Ball and Ethan Wilson, Marcus Lee Sang increased the lead, to 5-3 with an RBI single.

After a scoreless bottom of the third inning, the Fightin's bats continued to produce in the fourth and fifth. They scored four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Baron Radcliff and Casey Martin hit back-to-back singles to lead off the fourth. Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Taylor's hot bat continued with a two-run RBI single, increasing Reading's lead, 7-3. After a pitching change by Portland, Rodriguez came in to score on a balk by reliever, Theo Denlinger. Bryce Ball followed with a sacrifice flyout, allowing Taylor to score, 8-3. In the fifth with the bases loaded, Moore earned an RBI with a sacrifice fly, driving in Simoneit. R-Phils led 10-3.

The Sea Dogs got a run back in the fifth thanks to an RBI double by Matthew Lugo to drive in Mickey Gasper. Reading still led by six, 10-4. The Fightins scored three more runs in the seventh, thanks to an RBI single by Rodriguez, and an RBI single by Taylor. With the RBI, Taylor earned a career-high, five RBI in the game.

Reading starter, Robinson Pina had a strong performance on the mound, pitching five innings, allowed seven hits on four runs, one walk, and struck out 11. In the fourth inning, he struck out the side. For Portland, Bastardo went 3.1 innings, allowed seven hits, five earned runs, two walks, and struck out seven. Tristan Garnett closed out Game 1 and secured the 13-4 victory for the Fightins, as they snapped a three-game losing streak.

Game Two

The Sea Dogs struck first in the third inning. Tyler McDonough singled to center field, and Roman Anthony walked off of Reading reliever, Zach Haake. After a double steal, Mayer drove in two runs on an RBI single, putting Portland on top, 2-0.

Reading's bats were quieted until the fifth inning thanks to a solo home run by Baron Radcliff. This was his second home run of the season. Sea Dogs starter, Wikelman Gonzalez had a solid outing in Game 2 going five innings, allowed one hit, one run and struck out eight. As for Reading, all four pitchers went a combined six innings, allowed four hits, two runs, walked two and struck out five.

The Fightin Phils and Sea Dogs return to the field Sunday at 1 p.m. to close out this week's six-game series. LHP Lachlan Wells will start for Reading, opposite RHP Isaac Coffey for Portland. Radio coverage is underway at 12:40 p.m. at rphils.com/radio . A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

