Yankees RHP Nick Burdi Currently Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset

May 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling an MLB rehab assignment for RHP Nick Burdi to commence with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Sunday, May 5. The Patriots take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 1:05 pm at TD Bank Ballpark.

Prior to be placed on the injured list on 4/17/24 with right hip inflammation, Burdi was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts over 6.1 scoreless innings.

The Yankees signed Burdi as a free agent on 1/12/24. Originally selected by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Burdi is in his fifth MLB season and has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-2020), Chicago Cubs (2023) and Yankees (2024).

He has an MLB career 3-2 record, 6.65 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched in 26 games in relief.

Burdi is the third MLB rehab assignment for Somerset this season, joining INF DJ LeMahieu (4/24) and INF Jon Berti (4/28 - 5/2). He becomes the 37 th Yankees player to rehab with the Patriots since being named the team's Double-A affiliate in 2021.

