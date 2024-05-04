Walks, Errors, Quiet Bats Lead to Saturday Night Loss

May 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, M.D - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night by a final score of 8-4 at Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (14-12) mustered just one run and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position through the first eight innings. Defensively, the Baysox committed a pair of errors and the pitching staff walked a season high eight batters in the defeat.

For the fourth time in five games, Erie (13-11) took the first inning lead after Gage Workman led off the game with a solo homer off starting right-hander Seth Johnson (L, 0-3). Workman has three homers in the series and it's the second time he has led off the game with a homer.

After a fielding error by Ryan Higgins to lead off the third, TJ Hopkins doubled in a second Erie run with two outs to double the SeaWolves lead 2-0.

Johnson lasted just 3.1 innings, gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts to receive the loss. The Orioles No. 10 prospect is still looking for his first Double-A win.

In the bottom of the third, Anthony Servideo launched his third homer of the season with a solo shot off Erie starting right-hander Troy Melton to cut the lead in half. Servideo has now homered in back-to-back games after homering on Friday night.

The SeaWolves scored a run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pad their lead to 5-1. Ben Malgeri singled in a run in the fourth, Stephen Scott drew a bases loaded walk in the fifth, and Jake Holton brought in a run on a sac fly to extend the Erie lead.

A three-run eighth for the SeaWolves put the game away after a pair of wild pitches from Dylan Heid brought home two more runs and an RBI single from Holton.

Trailing 8-1 entering the ninth, Bowie scored three runs after Servideo doubled in Donta' Williams, part of a three-hit game for the Baysox infielder. Samuel Basallo singled in another run to left-center and Jud Fabian brought home Servideo on a double play grounder to shortstop.

Right-hander Tim Naughton (W, 2-0) received the win for the SeaWolves after delivering two scoreless innings of relief in the fifth and sixth.

The Baysox finish their six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Alex Pham (0-2, 7.78 ERA) will go for Bowie against LHP Lael Lockhart (1-2, 2.84 ERA) for Erie.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.