May 4, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

THREE STRAIGHT WINS The Portland Sea Dogs win three in a row with 9-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday night. Every Sea Dog recorded a hit in the fifteen-hit affair on Friday night. Roman Anthony, Blaze Jordan, and Nick Yorke went two-for-four while Matthew Lugo went four-for-five with his team-leading sixth homer of the season. Hunter Dobbins fired 5.0 innings striking out eight while Wyatt Olds earned his first save after 3.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Portland scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to get on the board first. Phillip Sikes singled to bring home Mickey Gasper before Marcelo Mayer grounded into a force out to score Sikes. Jordan hit a two-run single to right field to score Mayer and Kyle Teel to give Portland a 4-0 lead. Bryce Ball put Reading on the board in the top of the fourth with an RBI double to score Caleb Ricketts. Lugo took the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the fourth over the Maine Monster in left field for his sixth homer of the season. With the leadoff solo shot, Portland led 5-1. Portland sent ten batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth to bring home four more runs. A two-run single from Yorke along with an RBI single from Lugo would extend a seven-run lead before Anthony worked a bases-loaded walk to bring home Yorke. Reading plated a pair of runs in the top of the sixth courtesy of an RBI single from Trevor Schwecke along with another RBI double from Ball. However, Olds came in for 3.0 innings in relief to retire nine of the ten Fightins he faced to power Portland to a 9-3 win.

SCORCHING SERIES FOR BLAZE Blaze Jordan's scorching week has earned him Eastern League Player of the Week honors for the week of April 22nd-28th. Jordan, a first and third baseman for the Sea Dogs, hit .444 (12-for-28) in six games for Portland during the week where he collected four doubles, two home runs, and 8 RBI. Jordan led the league with 22 total bases, 8 RBI, and tied for first with four doubles. He ranked second in average (.444), runs scored (5), slugging percentage (.815), and tied for second with two home runs. He also ranked third in the league in OPS (1.244). It marks the second consecutive week a Sea Dogs player earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors. Sea Dogs' outfielder Matthew Lugo earned the honor last week (April 15th-21st) when he hit .438 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three runs scored, and 10 RBI. He led the league in doubles (3), RBI (10), Slugging Percentage (.938), and OPS (1.509). He ranked second in the league in walks (five), third in average (.438), and third in OBP (.571). Lugo has hit safely in six straight games. Jordan collected multi-hit games in five of the six last week and has a nine-game hit streak. In 17 games this season, Jordan is hitting .265 with 10 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs, and 13 RBI. The 21-year-old is ranked as the #19 prospect in the Red Sox organization by MLB.com. He was selected by the Red Sox in the third round (89th overall) in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Four Sea Dogs are currently riding streaks coming into today. Matthew Lugo is riding a thirteen-game hit streak coming into today which ties for the longest streak in the Eastern League. Lugo has gone 18-50 with seven runs, one triple, four doubles, five home runs, eighteen RBI, seven walks, sixteen strikeouts, and a stolen base. Blaze Jordan is also riding a twelve-game streak while going 20-50 at the plate with nine runs, four doubles, two homers, twleve RBI, four walks, and four strikeouts. Eddinson Paulino is riding a seven-game hit streak of his own after going 10-26 with four doubles, five RBI, five walks, sevens strikeouts, and two stolen bases to tally a .385 average over that span. Mickey Gasper is additionally riding a sixteen-game on-base streak coming into today. Across those sixteen games, he has tallied four doubles, two homers, two RBI, thirteen walks, and eleven strikeouts to record a .294 average during that span.

POWERFUL PITCHING EARNS PITCHER OF THE MONTH RHP Ryan Zeferjahn earned Red Sox Relief Pitcher of the month accolades after notching a 1-0 record over 11.2 innings in the month of April. Zeferjahn has yet to allow an earned run over six relief appearances to boast a perfect 0.00 ERA. He has held opponents to a .178 average against him while only allowing two walks and striking out nineteen.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing thr group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 4, 1996 - John Roskos and Lionel Hastings each contributes 3 hits, an RBI and an scored in Portland's 6-3 win over Reading. The win caps a 7-game winning streak, which is still the 6th longest winning streak in franchise history

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Angel Bastardo will start in game one of the doubleheader. Bastardo pitched against Reading on 4/14 on the road where he tossed 4.2 innings allowing three runs on two hits while walking five and striking out three. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will have the start in game two. He last pitched on 4/28 in Hartford against the Yard Goats in what was his longest start of the season after pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs on one hit while walking one and striking out eight. This will be his second start against Reading this season.

