Gonzalez, Zeferjahn Dominant in Game 2 as 'Dogs Split Twinbill

May 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (15-9) split a twinbill with the Reading Fightin Phils (11-15) on Saturday afternoon. Portland dropped game one, 13-4 before taking game two, 2-1. With the game two win, Portland secured a series win over Reading.

In game one, Portland got on the board with an RBI triple off the bat of Alex Binelas (2). With his second in as many days, Portland led 1-0. Matt Donlan hit an RBI single to score Binelas before an RBI double from Roman Anthony (4) scored Donlan for the third run of the inning.

Reading countered with five runs in the bottom of the third after sending ten to the plate. The inning was highlighted by a solo homer off the bat of William Simoneit along with a pair of RBI singles for Jose Rodriguez and Marcus Lee Sang.

In the top of the fourth, Reading scored four more runs courtesy of a two-run double from Carson Taylor. A balk call would allow Jose Rodriguez to score from third before a sacrifice fly from Bryce Ball would score Taylor to give Reading a 9-3 lead.

Moore hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the top of the fifth to bring home Reading's tenth run of the day.

Matthew Lugo scored a run for Portland in the bottom of the fifth with a double to right field. With his fifth of the season, Portland trailed by six.

Reading would add three more runs in the top of the seventh after an RBI single from Rodriguez along with a two-run single for Taylor to take game one, 13-4.

RHP Robinson Pina (3-1, 4.50 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out eleven. The loss was issued to RHP Angel Bastardo (0-2, 4.50 ERA) after pitching 3.1 innings allowing nine runs (5 ER) on seven hits while walking two and striking out seven.

In game two, Marcelo Mayer would account for both runs on the day after hitting a two-run single in the bottom of the third inning. Tyler McDonough reached on a single to center field before Roman Anthony worked a walk. Mayer scored both with a line drive to center field to put Portland on the board, 2-0.

Wikelman Gonzalez carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning after striking out eight on the day. Baron Radcliff cut the lead in half with a solo homer to left-center field but Portland held on. Ryan Zeferjahn sealed the deal with 2.0 scoreless innings to propel Portland to a 2-1 win.

RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (2-1, 5.74 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk. Ryan Zeferjahn (3) earned the save after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three. RHP Zach Haake (1-2, 7.71 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing two runs on two hits while walking two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, Sunday, May 5th, 2024 for the series finale with the Reading Fightin Phils. The first pitch for game six is slated for 1:00 pm. RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 4.61 ERA) will have the start for Portland while Reading will give the ball to LHP Lachlan Wells (1-0, 3.68 ERA).

