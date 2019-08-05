Megill, Clutch Hits Lead Mets to 4-2 Win over Miracle

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets made a triumphant return to First Data Field on Monday, defeating the Fort Myers Miracle 4-2.

Mets starter Tylor Megill was electric. He blanked the Miracle over 5.1 innings, allowing just two hits. He struck out 10 batters which is the most by a single Mets pitcher in a game this season.

Megill departed the game with a 1-0 lead and was credited with the win.

The Mets opened up a 4-0 lead thanks to three consecutive two-out RBI hits in the sixth inning. Edgardo Fermin drilled a double deep to center to bring home Carlos Cortes for a 2-0 advantage. Dan Rizzie sliced a double deep into the right field corner to plate Fermin. Manny Rodriguez capped the inning with a RBI single to drive in Rizzie.

The damage came against Miracle reliever Yennier Cano.

The Miracle tried to come back in the late innings. Carlos Hernandez issued three walks out of the Mets bullpen and two of those runners came into score. Yeltsin Encarnacion got Fort Myers on the board with a two-out RBI single in the seventh.

Andrew Bechtold rolled a ball through the middle if the diamond in the eighth inning for a RBI single that made it 4-2. Thomas McIlraith shut down the rally with back-to-back strikeouts.

McIlraith returned to the mound in the ninth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning for his first career save.

The three Mets pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

Rizzie went 3 for 4. Cortes, Jeremy Vasquez and Cody Bohanek had two hits apiece.

Cortes doubled for the fourth consecutive game.

Miracle starter Lachlan Wells suffered the loss despite a solid outing. He scattered two runs in five innings and struck out six.

The Mets (30-16, 62-50) and Miracle (61-50, 22-23) play the second game of their series at First Data Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

