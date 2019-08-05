Stone Crabs Game Notes - Mon, Aug 5 vs Bradenton

August 5, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





After splitting four games with Palm Beach, the Stone Crabs start a 5-game set with the Bradenton Marauders with a 5 p.m. doubleheader at Charlotte Sports Park Monday. RHP Tobias Myers makes the Game 1 start on his 21st birthday, with LHP Cristopher Sanchez scheduled to pitch Game 2.

Coverage of the doubleheader starts at 4:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

CARDINALS CLAIM SPLIT WITH 6-0 WIN

The Palm Beach Cardinals bounced back with a pair of wins over the weekend to earn a four-game split with the Stone Crabs. After a dramatic win on Saturday, the Cardinals handed the Stone Crabs their third shutout loss of the year. The lone bright spot for Charlotte was Tommy Romero, who limited the Cardinals to two hits over six quality innings.

TRENDING AT THE TOP

The Stone Crabs have gone 31-11 to start the second half, by far the best start to a half in franchise history. Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the BEST 2nd half record:

1. Erie 33-12 (.733)

2. Charlotte 31-13 (.705)

3. Bowie 30-13 (.698)

4. Kane County 29-13 (.690)

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 54 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 37-17 1.62 9.0 6.6 2.0

ROMERO ROLLING

Stone Crabs starter Tommy Romero has been one of the best run preventors in Minor League Baseball this season. His ERA (1.85) ranks third amongst all active full season pitchers, trailing only New Orleans' Zac Gallen and Augusta's Seth Corry. Since the All-Star Break, Romero is 6-2 with a 1.23 ERA. He's held opponents to a .185 average over that time, and now leads the Florida State League in wins, ERA and WHIP.

DOMINATING THE DOG DAYS

The Stone Crabs completed their best month in franchise history Tuesday. Their two most recent months are two of the three best ever:

20-8 (.714) - JULY 2019

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

STREAK FOR THE AGES

Early in July, the Stone Crabs completed the longest winning streak in franchise history:

10 games - July 2-12, 2019

9 games - June 9-20, 2010

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs have held a massive advantage in the running game this season, stealing 13 more bases than every other team in the circuit. They've also shut down the opposition's running game:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 145 196 74.0%

Opponent 65 99 65.7%

RYAN IS REALLY GOOD

Joe Ryan is fifth in Minor League Baseball in strikeouts (146) and first in the Rays organization. He is 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA in his last six outings, striking out 42 batters in 34 innings (18 H, 5 BB).

THE ZAC ATTACK IS BACK!

The Stone Crabs reinstated catcher Zac Law from the 7-day injured list Sunday. Law has been out with a back injury since April 22. The Texas native played in 12 games before his injury after hitting .250 over 27 contests with Charlotte last season. The Stone Crabs promoted LHP Shane McClanahan to clear space for Law.

