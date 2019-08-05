RECAP: Hartman Holds Down Daytona, 3-2

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA.: RHP Matt Hartman kept the Daytona Tortugas offense in neutral and the Florida Fire Frogs bullpen hung tough in key situations to secure a 3-2 triumph on Monday evening at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Hartman (2-5) charged through six quality innings of one-run baseball, scattering seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts to pick up his first victory as an Advanced-A starter. He has won his last two appearances and has permitted just one earned run over his last 13 innings pitched.

The Fire Frogs strung together two hits to lead off the second, providing him with an early advantage. Drew Lugbauer doubled down the third base line to start the threat. Logan Brown brought him to the plate with a single to put Florida on top, 1-0.

Brown notched base hits in his first three at-bats, bumping his hitting streak to seven consecutive assignments.

Lugbauer went deep for the second time in his last three games in the fourth, a 440-foot blast to push the Fire Frogs margin to 3-0. He finished his night 2-4 with two extra-base hits, moving into a tie for first in the Florida State League with 37 in that category.

Despite the loud hits, RHP Ryan Lillie (2-6) pieced together a quality outing. He yielded five hits, three runs, and a pair of walks over six stanzas while dropping the decision.

Bruce Yari slammed a two-bagger in the fourth with two outs to begin a Tortugas rally. He advanced to third on a Hartman wild pitch and scored on a Yonathan Mendoza infield knock; 3-1 Fire Frogs.

A similar theme reemerged in the seventh when Jameson Hannah doubled off RHP Troy Bacon with two outs. Alejo Lopez sent him scampering to the plate with a hit and made it a one-run game, 3-2.

Bacon surrendered the single tally and two hits across six outs while receiving his second hold of the year.

Yari singled to stir up a rally in the ninth versus RHP Daysbel Hernandez. He moved to second on a bunt and to third on a wild pitch with less than two outs. Hernandez then buckled down to fan Drew Mount and forced Hannah to ground out, registering his third save of the season in the process.

Brett Langhorne turned in his 11th multi-hit effort of the season by swatting 2-3.

NEXT UP: RHP Brooks Wilson (2-2, 2.45) hopes to seal a set victory for the Fire Frogs on Tuesday evening opposite RHP Aaron Fossas (0-1, 4.11). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

