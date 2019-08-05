Miller Belts Home Run in Series-Opening Loss to Dunedin

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Strong performances from Matt Vierling and Luke Miller were not enough for the Clearwater Threshers in a 6-2 loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays at Spectrum Field on Monday night. The Philadelphia Phillies' affiliate was the road team for Monday night's contest.

The Blue Jays (65-45, 24-21) used a big second inning to grab momentum against right-hander Jack Perkins (0-1). The starter hit Demi Orimoloye to open the frame and allowed Kacy Clemens to single to right to put runners on first and second. Kevin Vicuna followed with a double down the line in left to score the runners and put Dunedin ahead 2-0. A batter later, Norberto Obeso tripled to right to plate Vicuna and extend the lead to 3-0. The final run of the frame scored when Nick Podkul drove a sacrifice fly to center to bring Obeso home and give the D-Jays a 4-0 lead.

Maximo Castillo (8-5) was sharp through the first two frames until Luke Miller's long-ball to right put Clearwater on the board and cut the deficit to 4-1. The product of Indiana clubbed his fourth home run of the season for the Threshers, and first since July 11. Castillo allowed one out singles to Dalton Guthrie and Simon Muzziotti to continue the third, but struck out the next two to end the threat.

Castillo kept the Threshers offense in check through the middle frames and finished with a career-high seven frames of work. The 20-year-old gave up one run on five hits and struck out six.

With reliever Oscar Marcelino in for the Threshers, Dunedin added two more runs in the bottom of the third. After Marcelino retired the first batter, Orimoloye singled and Clemens belted a two-run shot to right to push the Blue Jays' advantage to 6-1.

Despite the five-run cushion, Dunedin scored just two runs against the combination of Marcelino, Kyle Arjona and Keylan Killgore. The relievers racked up five strikeouts and added to the Florida State League leading 1,030 for the Phillies' affiliate.

Clearwater cut the Blue Jays' lead in the ninth against reliever Kyle Weatherly. With one away, Matt Vierling drove a ball onto the berm in left to cut the deficit to four. The Notre Dame product has a four-game hitting streak and hit a home run for the first time since May 4. Weatherly rebounded to retire the next two and close out the game for the Toronto Blue Jays' affiliate.

The Threshers have lost five games in a row and fall to 5-6 against the Blue Jays in 2019. Despite the loss, Clearwater is 30-24 in road contests this season.

The Threshers continue the three-game series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Spectrum Field. It is yet to be determined who will start for either side in Tuesday's contest. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Threshers Live! The Pregame Show at threshersbaseball.com.

