Dunedin Takes on Division Rival Clearwater

August 5, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





SERIES FINALE WIN: Dunedin salvaged the series with a 4-2 victory over the Bradenton Marauders at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium on Sunday afternoon. LHP Nick Allgeyer returned to form with a five inning performance, striking out three and giving up just one hit. Allgeyer turned over the the bullpen combination of RHPs Maverick Buffo, Matt Shannon, and Jackson Rees who tossed four innings, giving up two earned runs, while recording two holds and a save. Dunedin took the lead early in the bottom of the second on Norberto Obeso's RBI single. In the bottom of the third, Christopher Bec drilled a double to left-center to drive in two to push Dunedin's lead to 3-0. The Blue Jays added an insurance run in the seventh with Demi Orimoloye's RBI sacrifice fly.

TONIGHT'S ACTION: The Blue Jays open up a series with the Clearwater Threshers for game one of a three game series at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, FL. Dunedin checks into play tonight having lost four of six, and 12 of 16, but sit at 64-45 overall, 23-21 in second half play, and hold a half game lead over Tampa for the first place spot in the FSL North Division standings. Additionally, the D-Jays hold a 36-20 record against North Division opponents this season. Tonight's game will count towards the overall official home record of Dunedin in 2019.

AGAINST CLEARWATER: Dunedin travels 15 minutes down the road to take on the Clearwater Threshers for game one of a three game set at Spectrum Field in Clearwater. It's the first of three, and the first of seven between the FSL North Division rivals over the next two week timeframe. Overall, tonight is the 11th of 17 games between the clubs in 2019. After the Blue Jays toom two of three from the Threshers in early June, Dunedin and Clearwater have each won five games in the season series with the D-Jays holding the edge over the Threshers 5-2 this season at Spectrum Field.

GRINDING IT OUT: Tonight marks the first game in a stretch of 16 games in the next 15 days. The string of games begins tonight with the Clearwater Threshers at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, and will conclude on August 19th in a game against the Tampa Tarpons. All 15 games will be played at the opponents ballpark with six serving as official home games for the D-Jays and counting towards their overall home record in 2019.

